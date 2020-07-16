North Carolina's Asheville unanimously approves reparations for slavery --The 7-0 vote passed on Tuesday night, just days after the county's health board declared racism a public health crisis. | 16 July 2020 | The city council of Asheville, North Carolina, has unanimously voted to give financial reparations to black people amid a surge in debate about the issue. Asheville becomes one of the first US cities to approve reparations, joining the city of Evanston, Illinois, which approved a reparations measure in 2019. Evanston is taxing the legal cannabis industry to help the black community.