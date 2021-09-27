North Dakota Republican latest House breakthrough COVID-19 case | 26 Sept 2021 | Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, becoming the latest breakthrough case in the U.S. House. Armstrong wrote in a statement posted to Twitter that he received a positive test after feeling mild symptoms. He said he has been fully vaccinated since January, and will quarantine for 10 days. "After experiencing mild symptoms I took a COVID test, and the result was positive. I have been fully vaccinated since January, and I am taking all precautions and recovering at home in North Dakota. I have been advised by my doctor to quarantine for ten days," Armstrong wrote in a statement.