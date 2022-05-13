North Korea says 6 people dead, 187,800 in quarantine due to 'fever' --Figures come a day after North Korea confirmed its first outbreak of COVID-19 | 13 May 2022 | At least one North Korean confirmed to have COVID-19 has died and 187,800 are under quarantine due to "fever," North Korea's state media reported on Friday, a day after confirming the country's first outbreak. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also reported that approximately 18,000 people experienced fevers on May 12 alone and that six had died. Of those six, only one person tested positive for the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. "A fever whose cause couldn’t be identified explosively spread nationwide from late April and more than 350,000 people got fever in a short span of time," according to KCNA.