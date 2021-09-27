Northwell Health first to fire hospital staff who refuse vaccinations | 27 Sept 2021 | It's D-Day for mandates. New York's largest hospital system, Northwell Health, began sacking staff who refused to get their coronavirus vaccine shots as Gov. Kathy Hochul refused to yield on her Monday deadline for health worker inoculations. Hochul stuck to her guns as many of the state's major hospital and government employee unions continued their court battle to get the mandates tossed. Northwell -- which operates Lennox Hospital in Manhattan and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens -- confirmed it had fired roughly two dozen managers Monday after they repeatedly failed to get their shots.