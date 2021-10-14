Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears to be 'act of terror' - police --Five killed, three wounded in attack --Suspect is 37-year-old Danish man who converted to Islam | 14 Oct 2021 | A bow-and-arrow attack in which a Danish convert to Islam is suspected of killing five people in a Norwegian town appears to have been an "act of terror," police said on Thursday. Investigators named the suspect as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old living in the Kongsberg municipality where the attacks took place on Wednesday evening. A police attorney told Reuters that Braathen had acknowledged killing the victims... Police had been concerned about signs of radicalisation in the suspect before the attacks, carried out with a bow and arrow and other weapons, a senior officer said.