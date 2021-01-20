Norwegian Medicines Agency links 13 deaths to vaccine side effects. Those who died were frail and old | 14 Jan 2021 | The Norwegian Medicines Agency linked 13 deaths to the corona vaccine's side effects. Those who died had two things in common -- they were old and frail. A total of 23 deaths have been reported in connection with the corona vaccination. So far, 13 of these have been assessed. "The reports might indicate that common side effects from mRNA vaccines, such as fever and nausea, may have led to deaths in some frail patients," chief physician Sigurd Hortemo in the Norwegian Medicines Agency noted. As a result, the FHI has updated the corona vaccination guide with new advice on the vaccination of frail elderly people. "If you are very frail, you should probably not be vaccinated," Steinar Madsen at the Norwegian Medicines Agency said at a webinar on corona vaccine for journalists on Thursday.