'Not backed by science': LA County sheriff slams new mask mandate | 17 July 2021 | The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Friday ripped the area's newly reinstated indoor mask mandate -- saying the COVID-19 precaution is "not backed by science" and that the law enforcement agency won't enforce it. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that his department was too underfunded to make sure residents comply with the public health order, which is set to go into effect Saturday amid an uptick in coronavirus cases. Requiring that people wear face coverings indoors, even when vaccinated, is "not backed by science" and "contradicts" federal health guidelines, Villanueva said in a statement.