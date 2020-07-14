Not Wearing a Mask? Ohio Starts Hotline to Report People Who Refuse | 11 July 2020 | A county in Ohio has set up a hotline for people to report anyone not wearing masks in public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the state recorded its highest daily spike in cases yet. Several areas in the state have had a mask mandate enforced, with people ordered to wear such coverings in any indoor space that is not a residence. This provision has been put in place with counties considered to have a "very high exposure and spread."