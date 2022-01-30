Nova Scotia outlaws support on highway for 'Freedom Convoy' truckers days after massive protest | 30 Jan 2022 | The Canadian province of Nova Scotia made it illegal for people to gather along a highway ahead of the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers that made their way across the country in protest of vaccine mandates. The local government issued "a directive under the Emergency Management Act prohibiting protesters from blockading Highway 104 near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border." The directive specifically states supporters of the Freedom Convoy and another protest, the Atlantic Hold the Line event, can't gather along Highway 104, on the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border... Those who disobey face fines between $3,000 to $10,000, while corporations face fines between $20,000 and $100,000, according to the Toronto Star.