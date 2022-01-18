Novak Djokovic can't play French Open unless vaccinated, French Sports Ministry says | 17 Jan 2022 | No. 1-ranked men's singles player Novak Djokovic might not be allowed to play at the French Open, the next Grand Slam on the schedule, because of his vaccination status. Djokovic lost his appeal on Sunday to play in the Australian Open, closing a nearly two-week long saga over his unvaccinated status and attempt to enter the country with a visa and exemption... Also on Sunday, the French parliament overwhelmingly approved a law requiring vaccination for anyone at restaurants, sports arenas and other venues. Previously unvaccinated persons were allowed to enter with a valid negative test. That includes the French Open and the French Sports Ministry confirmed on Monday there would be no exemptions.