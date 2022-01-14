Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia again, this time because his presence may 'excite anti-vaccination sentiment' | 14 Jan 2021 | Men's world number-one tennis player Novak Djokovic had his visa application revoked by the Australian government a second time due to his being unvaccinated against COVID-19. The Serbian tennis star now faces deportation once again and will be unable to defend his title at the 2022 Australian Open unless he can win a last-minute appeal. The Guardian reported that Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday used his ministerial discretion to revoke Djokovic's visa on public interest grounds, saying his presence at the tournament could "excite anti-vaccination sentiment." In a statement, the minister reportedly said he canceled the visa "on health and good order grounds, [and] on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."