Novak Djokovic: judge asks what more tennis star could have done to prove vaccination exemption --Judge says he is 'agitated' that Australian officials did not accept exemption document from Covid vaccination provided by world No 1 | 10 Jan 2022 | The judge hearing Novak Djokovic's case has queried "what more" he could have done to prove his medical exemption and criticised the Australian government for reneging on a deal to give him more time to defend his visa from cancellation. Judge Anthony Kelly said he was "preoccupied" and "somewhat agitated" by the issue of why Australian officials did not accept an exemption document provided by the world No 1 male tennis player from a qualified physician, backed up by an independent Victorian government panel. The federal circuit court began to hear Djokovic's case on Monday morning, allowing him temporarily out of detention to view the hearing away from the Park hotel in Melbourne, where he is being held.