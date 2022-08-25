Novak Djokovic to miss US Open over vaccine restrictions | 25 Aug 2022 | Following months of speculation over whether Novak Djokovic would be able to compete at the U.S. Open this month because of his vaccine status, the 21-time Grand Slam champion confirmed Thursday that he would not be traveling to New York. Djokovic made the announcement on social media as a result of travel restrictions that prevent any non-U.S. citizens from entering the country without the [useless and often myocarditis-inducing] COVID-19 vaccine. "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," the Serbian tennis pro wrote on Twitter. "Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support." The United States Tennis Association (USTA) provided a statement last month announcing that while the tournament does not have a vaccine mandate, it will adhere to federal policy.