Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellation --Federal court orders government to pay tennis star's costs and release him within 30 minutes, but immigration minister could still intervene --Judge 'agitated' by issue of why Australian government did not accept medical exemption --Visa may be cancelled again even if Djokovic wins | 10 Jan 2022 | 06:17 Update: Court quashes visa decision -- Judge Anthony Kelly reads out a minute agreed to by both the government and Djokovic, where he quashes the decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa, orders government to pay costs, and for Djokovic to be released from detention in 30 minutes with his passport and personal effects released to him. The minute notes Djokovic was allowed until 8.30am when he was originally detained to response to the notification to cancel his visa, but the decision was made at 7.42am. It found if he had had more time he could have consulted more widely and responded further than he was able to. This is why it was so delayed: they were coming to an agreement.