Novak Djokovic is set to be deported as his visa is cancelled for the second time, throwing Australian Open into disarray --Officials said player, unvaccinated against Covid, may pose a risk to community [which is insane, as the COVID vaccine doesn't prevent transmission of COVID] --Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to cancel his visa --Djokovic could now be banned from a new Australian visa for three years | 14 Jan 2022 | Novak Djokovic is set to be deported after his visa was cancelled for a second time today, throwing next week's Australian Open tournament into disarray. Officials said the world tennis No. 1, who is unvaccinated for COVID-19, may pose a risk to the community. The cancellation means Djokovic would be barred from a new Australian visa for three years, except under certain circumstances. Djokovic, the Australian Open defending champion, was included in the draw on Thursday as top seed and was due to face fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic for his opening match, probably on Monday or Tuesday.