Novak Djokovic: Tennis star to be deported after losing Australia visa appeal --Djokovic has been staying at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne | 16 Jan 2022 | Tennis star Novak Djokovic has lost his last-ditch court bid to stay in Australia and is set to be deported. Judges rejected his appeal after the government cancelled the unvaccinated player's visa for a second time this month on public health grounds. The decision has ended the 34-year-old's hopes of defending his Australian Open title and winning a record 21st Grand Slam. He said he was "extremely disappointed" but respected the ruling.