Novak Djokovic threatens legal action after visa refusal leaves him stranded --He may be placed in government accommodation or Victorian hotel quarantine in the interim. | 6 Jan 2022 | World tennis No.1 Novak Djokovic will mount a legal challenge to the last-minute rejection of his visa, after spending eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport pleading his case to border officials overnight. Djokovic may be ordered to leave Melbourne as early as Thursday evening after the Australian Border Force said he had failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia. This evidence is required to be presented at the border by unvaccinated people... It is unclear if Djokovic will leave Australia on Thursday or if he will remain in the country as his lawyers attempt to overturn the decision. He may be placed in government accommodation or Victorian hotel quarantine in the interim.