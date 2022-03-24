Novak Djokovic wins appeal against ban from Paris tournament after Indian Wells withdrawal --Novak Djokovic was drawn as the second seed in Indian Wells despite being unable to travel and compete in the tournament. | 24 March 2022 | Novak Djokovic has won an appeal after being threatened with suspension from the Paris Masters 1000 over his late withdrawal in Indian Wells. The world No 1 kept himself in the draw for the Californian Masters event despite knowing he would be unable to travel to the United States, leaving the bottom half of the draw imbalanced when he was placed as the second seed only to pull out. Djokovic has faced difficulty entering tournaments so far this year due to his unvaccinated status... Djokovic has successfully appealed to the ATP and will be able to play the Paris Masters in October as usual, according to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg.