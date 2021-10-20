Novak Djokovic won't reveal vaccine status as Australian officials say unvaccinated unlikely to get visas --Daniel Andrews, premier of the state of Victoria, said Tuesday that unvaccinated players risk missing out on the season's first Grand Slam | 19 Oct 2021 | Novak Djokovic declined to reveal his vaccination status in an interview on Monday as Australian officials say they believe unvaccinated players will not likely be granted visas to compete at the Australian Open in January. Djokovic revealed during an interview with a local Serbian media outlet that he is unsure of his plans to travel to Melbourne for the Grand Slam with "things being as they are," referring to the COVID restrictions in Australia. "I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry," he added, via Reuters.