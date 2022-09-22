Nuclear war is possible - U.S. commander | 22 Sept 2022 | Navy Admiral Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, declared on Wednesday that for the first time since the end of the Cold War, the US faces the possibility of nuclear war with a peer-level opponent. Speaking at an Air Force-organized conference in Maryland, Richard claimed that the U.S. would have to prepare to escalate quickly against possible opponents, and to protect its homeland. "All of us in this room are back in the business of contemplating...direct armed conflict with a nuclear-capable peer," he said, according to a Pentagon summary of his comments. "We have not had to do that in over 30 years."