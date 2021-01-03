Number of Injuries Reported to CDC After COVID Vaccines Climbs by Nearly 4,000 in One Week | 01 March 2021 | The latest data made public by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) on deaths and injuries reported after COVID vaccines are in line with trends that have been emerging since the first data were released in December. Between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 18, 2021, 19,907 reports of adverse events have been reported to VAERS, including 1,095 deaths and 3,767 serious injuries. About a third of the deaths reported occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, and 48% of the people who died became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.