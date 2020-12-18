Nurse in faints at press conference minutes after getting COVID vaccine | 17 Dec 2020 | A nurse fainted at a Thursday press conference after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at a Tennessee hospital. Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover had been speaking to the media about the city’s first vaccinations of front-line health workers when she collapsed, according to video posted by WTVC-9, the Chattanooga ABC affiliate. About 17 minutes after receiving the Pfizer-made vaccine against COVD-19, she started feeling dizzy, apologized and fell over before she was caught by doctors standing behind her.