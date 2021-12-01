A Nursing Home had Zero Coronavirus Deaths. Then, It Vaccinates Residents for Coronavirus and the Deaths Begin | 10 Jan 2021 | James T. Mulder wrote Saturday on syracuse.com that until December 29, there had been no coronavirus deaths at The Commons on St. Anthony nursing home in Auburn, New York. December 29, when deaths of residents with coronavirus began occurring at The Commons, is also seven days days after the nursing home began giving coronavirus vaccinations to residents, with 80 percent of residents having been vaccinated. Over a period of less than two weeks since December 29, Mulder relates that 24 coronavirus-infected residents at the 300-bed nursing home have died. Mulder's article notes: "The nursing home began vaccinating residents Dec. 22. So far 193 residents, or 80%, and 113 employees, or less than half the staff, have been vaccinated. The nursing home plans to do more vaccinations Jan. 12."