Nvidia stock explodes after 'guidance for the ages' | 25 May 2023 | Nvidia has cemented its status once more as Wall Street's market darling after an upbeat AI-fueled earnings call and an outlook that rocked the financial models of already bullish analysts. Shares of the chip giant exploded 27% in trading on Thursday as results trounced analyst estimates. If the gains in Nvidia hold, the company's market value would rise more than $200 billion, which would mark the biggest one-day rise in history. It was Nvidia's outlook that truly surprised the investing masses. The company expects second-quarter revenue to come in at about $11 billion, plus or minus 2%. Wall Street was anticipating $7.2 billion.