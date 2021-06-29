NY Couple Furloughed for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine Over Pregnancy Concerns | 28 June 2021 | A New York couple has filed a lawsuit with the Queens Supreme Court after both were furloughed from their catering jobs for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, citing unknown effects on conception and pregnancy. Jisserlin Reyes, 33, and Sandra Balbin, 36, planned to conceive via artificial insemination. Balbin said that the company already required wearing masks, social distancing, and getting tested twice a week--all measures with which the couple had complied. Concerns mounted over the vaccine when the couple's OB/GYN provided a letter stating that "the safety of the currently available COVID-19 vaccine has not been established."