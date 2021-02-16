NY Dem lawmakers 'trash' Cuomo's explanation for nursing home data delay: 'No one believes you' | 15 Feb 2021 | New York State Democrats lashed out at Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) Monday following a press conference in which he made a disputed claim about his administration’s handling of requests for data on COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes... Cuomo said any disconnect between his office and state lawmakers was the result of a "breakdown in communication between the staff and members of the legislature." But several Democratic lawmakers, including New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos, denied that Cuomo's office ever informed them of its decision. "Trash. No one believes you," Ramos wrote on Twitter. "At no point did the Administration notify the legislature about a DOJ investigation," she added. "People died and Cuomo lied then he had the gall to write a book."