Breaking: NY Gov. Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment scandal | 10 Aug 2021 | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced that he would be resigning amid the sexual harassment probe in 14 days. The governor started his press conference by saying he's "deeply" sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate during his time in office but denied the sexual harassment allegations by multiple current and former employees during state Attorney General Letitia James's investigation. Cuomo accused state investigators of bias after the report accused him of sexually harassing 11 women from 2013 to 2020 in violation of state and federal law... Earlier in the conference, Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin also accused the state investigators of bias, ignoring evidence that didn't fit their "narrative," and said the media created a "feeding frenzy" over the findings instead of sticking to the facts.