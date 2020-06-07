NY hospitals sent some 6,300 coronavirus patients to nursing homes, officials say, as Cuomo tries to deflect --The governor (D) has cast blame on infected home workers | 06 July 2020 | New York hospitals released more than 6,300 recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes during the height of the pandemic under a controversial [deadly], now-scrapped policy, state officials said Monday, but they argued it was not to blame for one of the nation’s highest nursing home death tolls. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration, which has taken intense criticism over the policy, instead contended the virus's rampant spread through the state's nursing homes was propelled by more than 20,000 infected home staffers, many of whom kept going to work unaware they had the virus. New York's report came more than a month after The Associated Press did its own count finding that hospitals around the state released more than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients to nursing homes under a March 25 Health Department directive that required nursing homes to take recovering coronavirus patients.