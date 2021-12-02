NY lawmaker Tenney calls on Gov. Cuomo to resign for covering up nursing home deaths --'Probably going to look like criminal behavior' | 12 Feb 2021 | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to be replaced, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said on Friday, reacting to the bombshell report that the governor hid nursing home deaths from the Trump administration. "I've called for Governor Cuomo's resignation, I think this is probably going to look like criminal behavior," Tenney told "Fox & Friends." Tenney had called for former Attorney General William Barr to investigate nursing home deaths since April and May.