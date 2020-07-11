NY postal carrier arrested at Canadian border with 800 pieces of mail, including absentee ballots | 06 Nov 2020 | A Western New York postal carrier was been arrested at the Canadian border after allegedly trying to leave the U.S. with more than 800 pieces of mail in his car, including absentee ballots. The Buffalo News reports federal court documents show Brandon Wilson, a U.S. Postal Service employee assigned to the West Seneca post office, was stopped at the Peace Bridge shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities found a bin in his trunk containing mail, including three absentee ballots sent out by the Erie County Board of Elections and 106 political mailings. Brendan M. Boone, a special agent for the Postal Service's Office of Inspector General, filed a criminal complaint alleging Wilson admitted stealing mail from his delivery routes and placing it into his car on at least four instances beginning in September 2020.