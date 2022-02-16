NY Rep. Kathleen Rice is the 30th House Democrat to bow out of 2022 race | 15 Feb 2022 | New York Rep. Kathleen Rice announced Tuesday she will not seek re-election to Congress, marking the 30th Democratic departure from the House headed into the 2022 midterm elections. In a statement posted to Twitter, Rice reflected on her time in public service, calling it the "honor of my life" to serve the people of New York. Tuesday’s announcement comes about three weeks after Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) announced his intention not to run again later this fall. In total, 30 House Democrats have said they will not run for re-election, with 22 retiring from public service, four running for US Senate and four seeking other office.