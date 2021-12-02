NY Rep. Tom Reed will file criminal complaint against Cuomo aide for alleged COVID-19 nursing home cover-up --State lawmaker also calling for the arrest of the aide, Melissa DeRosa | 12 Feb 2021 | Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y. said Friday he will file a criminal complaint against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's aide and is calling for her arrest, after a bombshell admission that she withheld data on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny. "I'm going to be looking at filing a personal criminal complaint against this individual today in local law enforcement offices as well as federal offices because she needs to be arrested today," Reed told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Friday.