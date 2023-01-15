NY Supreme Court Strikes Down COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers | 15 Jan 2023 | A state Supreme Court judge in Syracuse struck down a statewide mandate for medical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, ruling that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state's health department overstepped their authority. In a landmark ruling issued on Jan. 13, New York State Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri declared the statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for medical staff "null, void, and of no effect." Hochul and the New York State Department of Health exceeded their authority by sidestepping the state legislature in imposing a permanent COVID-19 vaccine mandate for medical professionals, the judge wrote in the order. Judge Neri also found that the mandate was "arbitrary and capricious," citing evidence that COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent the spread of the virus, undercutting the basis for the mandate. "In true Orwellian fashion, the Respondents acknowledge then-current COVID-19 shots do not prevent transmission," Neri wrote, citing a Summary of Assessment of Public Comment that was entered as evidence in the case.