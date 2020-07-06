The struggle sessions continue: NY Times execs 'take turns apologizing' to staff amid Tom Cotton op-ed uproar - report | 06 June 2020 | Top leadership at The New York Times reportedly took turns apologizing to its staff who were offended by the publishing of Sen. Tom Cotton's op-ed calling for troops to be sent to quell riots amid the George Floyd protests. The Daily Beast reported on Friday of an internal staff meeting that addressed what's been described as an "open revolt" where dozens of Times journalists took to social media to publicly condemned the GOP lawmaker's column, insisting it would put the lives of "black @NYTimes staff in danger." Times editorial page editor James Bennet offered an apology after he previously defended the paper's decision to run the "Send in the Troops" piece. "I just want to begin by saying I’m very sorry, I’m sorry for the pain that this particular piece has caused," Bennet said. "I do think this is a moment for me and for us to interrogate everything we do in opinion." [But see, even this act of ludicrous prostration wasn't enough for the mob. The next day - June 7 - Bennet resigned. That's why you should never kowtow to the mob. There's no amount of supplication to satisfy these terrorists, sociopaths, and whack-jobs. --LRP]