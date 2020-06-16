NYC Contact Tracers Not Permitted to Ask Sick Patients if They Attended a George Floyd Protest | 15 June 2020 | The supposed army of 1,000+ pandemic contact tracers in New York City will hit a roadblock this week as they assess the risk of disease spread from COVID-19 positive patients. Mayor Bill de Blasio has forbidden the tracers from asking sick patients if they attended one of the many George Floyd related protests in the nation's most populous city, giving the tracers an insurmountable barrier as they ostensibly keep New Yorkers safer. "No person will be asked proactively if they attended a protest," de Blasio spokesperson Avery Cohen told The City. Surveyors recruited as part of de Blasio's "test and trace" campaign will instead ask a series of indirect questions about whom the sick individual may have contacted in recent days.