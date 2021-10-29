NYC Could Lose Thirty Percent of Its Police Force, Fire Department Over Vaccine Mandate | 27 Oct 2021 | New York City may lose up to 30% its police force and fire department after October 29 over a mandate that puts officers and firefighters on unpaid leave if they have not received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine... Quartz estimates that that includes about "6,500 New York Police Department (NYPD) employees--or roughly 30% of the agency's total workforce of 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilians--who have so far refused to get vaccinated." The firefighters union in New York City warned Wednesday that the percentage could be similar for the city’s fire department, 911 dispatchers, and emergency medical technicians.