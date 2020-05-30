NYC councilman calls for probe of Andrew Cuomo's nursing home order | 23 May 2020 | Queens lawmaker Eric Ulrich is demanding the City Council investigate Gov. Cuomo's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in nursing homes, where thousands of residents have perished. Specifically, the Republican councilman wants to probe Cuomo's controversial executive order mandating that nursing homes and other longterm care facilities admit seniors still positive for coronavirus after being discharged from hospitals. Ulrich said the decision was deadly to the "most vulnerable among us." ...The call for a probe follows New York's GOP Congress members demanding an inquiry by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma.