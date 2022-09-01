NYC Democrats Grant Voting Rights to Nearly One Million Non-citizens | 9 Jan 2022 | Up to one million non-citizens living in New York City will have access to the ballot box after Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Sunday approved legislation by the city council to automatically become law. As Breitbart News reported last November, Adams has always supported the move. Beneficiaries could vote in municipal elections as early as next year unless a judge halts its implementation. New York City is now the most populous city in the United States to grant voting rights to non-citizens.