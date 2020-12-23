NYC health care worker suffers reaction to COVID-19 vaccine --The city's health department said the reaction would not affect rollout plans | 23 Dec 2020 | An unidentified health care worker in New York City suffered a "significant" adverse reaction after receiving the first of Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The worker is said to be stable after receiving treatment. It was not clear how long after the shot was administered that the reaction occurred, but the CDC previously said it is aware of six adverse advents, all of which occurred within a 30-minute window post-jab.