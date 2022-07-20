NYC judge drops murder charge against bodega worker after Manhattan DA backtracks --Second degree murder charge dropped against Jose Alba | 19 July 2022 | Charges were dropped Tuesday against a New York City bodega worker arrested for the murder of man seen on surveillance video first coming behind the cashier's desk and attacking the employee. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office faced harsh criticism for bringing the charge against Jose Alba earlier this month despite footage suggesting the deadly stabbing was justified as self-defense. Jennifer Sigall, assistant district attorney under [Soros-backed] Bragg, issued a motion Tuesday morning to dismiss the second-degree murder charge against Alba and provided a copy to his attorney, Michelle Villasenor-Grant. Fox News confirmed that a judge dismissed the charge against Alba by Tuesday afternoon.