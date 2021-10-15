NYC judge suspends dad's visits with daughter over vaccination status | 14 Oct 2021 | A Manhattan matrimonial judge [Justice Matthew Cooper] has suspended a Long Island father's visitation with his 3-year-old daughter unless he gets vaccinated or submits to weekly COVID-19 tests. The ruling requires the father to either get the jab or present a weekly PCR test in addition to a biweekly antigen test within 24 hours of a scheduled visit, which currently takes place every other weekend... The father's attorney countered that the judge had set a dangerous and unjustified precedent that isn't based on science. The dad was previously infected with COVID-19 and has immunity that may be as protective as vaccination, lawyer Lloyd Rosen told The Post. "My client is not a conspiracy theorist," the attorney said. "He has concerns about the vaccine. He's heard about side effects. He once had a bad reaction to a flu vaccine." ...The judge denied the father's request for a full hearing, arguing that “the risk of imminent harm to the child" justified skipping the procedural step in favor of a swift ruling.