NYC man who threatened to burn down Diamond District charged with 'making terroristic threats,' police say

NYC man who threatened to burn down Diamond District charged with 'making terroristic threats,' police sayA Brooklyn man who delivered a threat to New Yorkers during a live interview with Fox News on Saturday has been charged with multiple offenses, including making terroristic threats, police said. During the live interview Saturday afternoon, a man who identified himself as "Ace Burns" threatened to burn down the Diamond District if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio did not meet with protesters and give the youth "some direction." ...Burns, 34, whose real name is Israel Burns, has been charged with one count each of making terroristic threats, aggravated harassment, and false reporting, NYPD said. He is now at central booking and has not been released.