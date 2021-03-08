NYC mandates proof of vaccination for many indoor settings | 3 Aug 2021 | New York City is mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor businesses -- including all indoor restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The program, which de Blasio dubbed the "Key to NYC Pass," makes New York the first major US city to create such a mandate, and marks a significant escalation. The initiative will launch on Aug. 16, the mayor said. "It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities," he said from City Hall. "The only way to patronize these businesses indoors is if you're vaccinated." "If you want to participate in society fully, you've got to get vaccinated," de Blasio added.