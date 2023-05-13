NYC Marine veteran charged in death of man 'making threats and scaring passengers' - prosecutors --Jordan Neely had history of violent attacks on subway riders, including breaking a 67-year-old woman's nose in 2021 | 12 May 2023 | NYC Marine veteran Daniel Penny was arraigned Friday in Manhattan Criminal Court for the death of Jordan Neely, who prosecutors say was "making threats and scaring people" on the subway. "Several witnesses observed Mr. Neely making threats and scaring passengers," said Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass, as Penny, 24, stood silently, wearing a suit with his wrists cuffed behind his back... The Marine veteran was cooperative with police and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office from the outset, the prosecutor said. Penny's attorney, Thomas Kenniff, argued that the young man acted to protect himself and other passengers who were being threatened.