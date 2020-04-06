The mob will always turns on itself, and eat its own: NYC Mayor de Blasio drowned out by boos, faces calls to resign, at George Floyd memorial | 04 June 2020 | New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was drowned out by booing at a memorial for George Floyd in Brooklyn on Thursday, as the preacher who introduced him pleaded with attendees to show "respect." "Let us welcome with respect the mayor of New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray," Rev. Kevin McCall said. Loud booing then broke out as the mayor took the stage, forcing McCall to add: "Again, again, again, we said respect! We said respect! Say it with me, respect!" De Blasio had also received boos as he arrived at the memorial, with crowds shouting "De Blasio, go home" as he walked across the stage.