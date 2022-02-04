NYC Mayor Eric Adams says city will appeal judge's decision striking down mask mandate for two- to four-year-olds --Adams previously said he would make masks optional for kids aged two to four on April 4 | 1 April 2022 | New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday that he is planning on appealing a Staten Island judge's injunction which struck down the city's mask mandate for two- to four-year-olds in schools and daycare. Richmond County Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio threw out the mask mandate for toddlers aged two- to four-years-olds on Friday, calling it "arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable," adding that it is "void and unenforceable," according to Fox 5 New York. Adams later vowed to file an appeal and ask for a stay, requesting that the mask mandate remain in place for the time being. He cited a slight increase in COVID-19 cases as a reason to extend the mask mandate.