NYC Mayor Fires Another 200 City Workers Over COVID Jab | 24 July 2022 | New York City Mayor Eric Adams's office revealed on Saturday that city officials fired more than 200 additional city employees for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID -- bringing the total number of firings up to 1,752 workers. The mayor's office told the New York Post those numbers reflect as of July 13. Six months ago, Adams laid off over 1,500 government employees who refused to comply with the city's vaccine mandate Feb 11 deadline... Just after Adams terminated the unvaxxed city staff, he faced backlash from police and fire associations. NBC New York reported Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York, who once estimated up to 500 firefighters would face the risk of termination due to their refusal to comply with the mandate, called out the mayor for exempting New York City-based professional athletes and performers from the citywide mandate.