NYC mayoral election: Democrat Eric Adams soundly defeats Republican Curtis Sliwa --Adams, the current Brooklyn borough president, was overwhelmingly favored to win the election | 2 Nov 2021 | Democratic candidate Eric Adams won New York City's mayoral election on Tuesday night, soundly defeating Republican challenger and "Guardian Angels" founder Curtis Sliwa in a race to determine who will lead the nation's most populous city. Adams, the current Brooklyn borough president, was overwhelmingly favored to win the election since defeating 12 other Democratic candidates in a primary election over the summer. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by approximately seven-to-one in New York City.