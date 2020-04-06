NYC reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time since mid-March | 04 June 2020 | The Big Apple marked a major turning point in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday with no new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March 12. There were zero additional deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the city's Health Department data that is reported with a 24-hour lag. During that same period earlier this week the city saw just three probable deaths of people who never tested positive for the virus but showed tell-tale symptoms. Those probable deaths could be reclassified as confirmed deaths in the coming days, City Hall spokeswoman Avery Cohen said.