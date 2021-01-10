NYC Restaurateurs: Business Down 40 to 60 Percent Due to Vaccine Mandate --'They're Coming Against the Heart of the City' | 1 Oct 2021 | New York City restaurateurs are complaining that their business has been slashed severely by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires people 12 and older to show vaccination proof for indoor dining, indoor fitness, and indoor entertainment. Pre-pandemic, O'Donoghue's Pub and Restaurant was a successful business that has been open for 10 years in Times Square, Manhattan. Fergal Burke, the owner of O'Donoghue's noticed that his business has seen "a massive drop," since the vaccine mandate came into effect.